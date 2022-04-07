Riviera Maya’s Hottest New Boutique Resort, La Casa de la Playa

La Casa de la Playa is a new all-inclusive boutique resort with only 63 suites. The resort opened in December of 2021 and features tons of exclusive perks for guests. In fact, because it is owned by Hoteles Xcaret, all guests at La Casa de la Playa have access to all the Xcaret parks, as well as access to Hotel Xcaret Mexico and Hotel Xcaret Arte.

For Lester Romero, Sales Manager for Hoteles Xcaret, hosting this TravFORUM was extremely important in helping grow business for the new property.

“I think that’s the most important thing right now,” Romero said. “Right now, no one knows about La Casa de la Playa. This is one of the actions that we have to do to get the word out there. The most important thing is word to word right, it’s mouth to mouth communication right, so it’s important to have agents here to live the experiences and so they can give us their feedback about what we’re doing well, what we’re doing wrong, and what could be improved. I think right now that’s our main goal, our main objective you know over getting some profits or revenue right now, just get the word out there that there is a product with only 63 suites with amazing value and amazing experiences competing with the top high-end brands in the luxury market.”







