Renán Barrera participates in a meeting with municipal presidents from other capital cities

Mérida is one of the 32 Capital Cities in the Mexican Republic, so several municipal presidents from other capitals of the country met to compare strategies and create actions that benefit their own towns.

(TYT).- In this regard, the municipal president of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, announced the areas in which the municipal leaders worked, where crime prevention, and citizen participation strategies, among others.

“Crime prevention, design strategies with citizen participation, professionalization of the police, strengthening of police institutions, are some of the main strategies that have been implemented in the city of Merida” Barrera Concha stated.

He concluded that they will continue working to have a more organized agenda in order to keep Merida as the safest city in Mexico.

“We conclude today the intense day of activities happy that the actions that we are carrying out together, the municipal presidents of all Mexican Capital Cities continue to march on the right path to comply with citizenship.

That is why we will continue to build a common agenda to strengthen all actions that guarantee security in our cities”, the mayor concluded.

