Quintana Roo expects over 1.1 million tourists during Semana Santa

According to the most recent trends in tourism and the versatility of the Mexican Caribbean as an ideal destination, a clear recovery is projected, estimating the arrival of more than one million 170 thousand tourists to the state, 36.6 percent more than in 2021, with an expected economic spill of 972 million US dollars, 67 percent more compared to the holiday season in 2021.

(Sectur).- Data from the Ministry of Tourism, whose head is Bernardo Cueto Riestra, indicate that the beauty of the Mexican Caribbean places Quintana Roo in the top five favorite destinations in Mexico.

For this reason, Quintana Roo is preparing for one of the most important holiday seasons of the year: Semana Santa 2022, which brings good expectations and will contribute to the entire economic reactivation of the tourism sector in the state.

The state government headed by Governor Carlos Joaquín has arranged a series of measures so tourists can relax, and enjoy their vacation in safety and tranquility.

The awareness campaign “Be part of the solution”, started in airports and tourist points of Quintana Roo, with the aim of raising awareness among travelers and tourists about the legal framework to which they are subject during their stay in the state of Quintana Roo.

Tourism Secretary Bernardo Cueto announced that the drive for diversification in the tourist offer continues, so it is projected that the destination with the greatest tourist influx will be the Riviera Maya with an increase of 69.2 percent, equivalent to 543 thousand 956 tourists. The second would be Cancun with more than 349 thousand.

Emerging destinations in the southern region also reflect an increase, such as the case of Bacalar, with more than 50 percent.

In addition to the efforts to have an effective reactivation, the starting signal for Holy Week (from April 9 to 24) is about to be given, which seeks to guarantee the physical integrity of the population and visitors during this holiday season.

As a world-class tourist destination, work has been done on protocols, which have made it possible to advance and maintain the opening of the most important market (tourism), through key strategies for the promotion of Quintana Roo.

