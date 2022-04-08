Public security will be increased in downtown Mérida during Easter

Next Friday the Holy Week holiday operation begins, in which 400 members of the Mérida Municipal Police (PMM) will participate, who will monitor various points in the Historic Center, and on Sunday a special operation will be carried out for election day to revoke the mandate, in which will also be monitored by the National Guard (GN) and the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), Mayor Renán Barrera Concha reported.

“The agents will be vigilant in different points of the first square of the city during the next days of vacations, especially in places of greater affluence such as markets, banks, and tourist sites and in the bus terminals both in the interior of the state and in the areas from San Juan, San Sebastián and the ADO area, where we will have the K9 canine squad to be able to monitor the people who arrive and the type of products they bring,” he said.

He specified that the operation will begin on Sunday from 6 in the morning, to have surveillance in the surroundings of the voting booths that are going to be installed, like a normal electoral day that will conclude until 10 at night, when they already have the results of it.

Regarding his participation next Sunday in the revocation of the mandate, Barrera Concha said that it is a very personal decision, of each one, to participate or not. “I would not mention my participation or not, because it is something that corresponds to each one.”

When asked expressly what he thinks of this day, he commented: “I respect what is determined by the electoral authority and it is an exercise in citizen participation where everyone has the right to participate or not, as established by the Mexican Constitution. ”.

Last Tuesday, the Cabildo approved the works that are going to be tendered, to which the mayor of Mérida explained that they started the year with great intensity regarding the issue of productive public investment, which not only has to do with investment in terms of infrastructure, but it is a matter of economic reactivation.

“The money that the government can inject into the different sectors of society will help an economic recovery after two years of having been in difficult economic circumstances,” he said.

He added that it is an approval of 176 million pesos, resources that will be invested in the public lighting network and drinking water, repaving of streets, reconstruction of drumsticks, and the construction and remodeling of several parks that are in neighborhoods and police stations, every three months to inform Where and how will they work?

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments