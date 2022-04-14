PROFEPA staff secure a baby jaguar at the Mérida Airport

In coordination with the National Guard (GN), the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (PROFEPA) seized a male jaguar (Panthera onca) approximately 3 months old during an operation to prevent the illegal trafficking of species at the “Manuel Cresencio Rejón” International Airport of this city.

(TYT).- With the help of a specialized reader, a microchip was identified in the specimen, however, the documents exhibited presented irregularities and with the aim of guaranteeing the well-being of the feline, it was secured in the facilities of an Animal Management Unit (UMA).

The jaguar is listed in Normative Annex II of the current Official Mexican Standard NOM-059-SEMARNAT-2010 under the risk category of Danger of Extinction (P) and in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species. of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

