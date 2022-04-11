Palm Sunday: Parishioners of Mérida celebrate the beginning of the Holy Week

After two years of not holding the procession due to the pandemic, parishioners were able to attend the Palm Sunday Mass at Merida’s San Ildefonso Cathedral.

(TYT).- For parishioners, Palm Sunday commemorates the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem and the official beginning of the Holy Week. It is customary to carry out processions and religious celebrations.

After two years of restrictions due to the health contingency by COVID-19, the parishioners participated in a procession for the traditional Palm Sunday.

The Procession for the Palm Sunday mass arrived at the Cathedral of Mérida from the parish of Santa Lucía.

Dozens of faithful were part of the tour on Calle 60, while many others were already waiting for them inside the church of San Ildefonso.

The first to arrive were the vendors who offered their guano palm crosses, as well as other religious objects in the surroundings of the cathedral.

For the first time in two years, a procession was carried out as before, although the Archdiocese of Yucatan has reiterated that the pandemic is not over and due care must be maintained.

The protocols for entering the compound were maintained, so people had their temperature taken and the antibacterial gel was applied to their hands, while they were encouraged to keep a healthy distance.

