Pablo Ulloa, the young Yucatecan who entered a NASA program is asking for support

Pablo Ulloa de La Torre, 19 years old and a student in the first semester of Mechatronics Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering of the Autonomous University of Yucatan, has the dream of working at NASA and assembling parts for the rockets that are launched into space.

A month ago, he received news that puts him closer to his aspirations, since he was one of those selected by Extraordinary Aerospace Applications. He was admitted to a program that will take place from November 13 to 19 of this year, at the NASA station in Alabama, and in which he will share with engineers, scientists, and personnel who work in aerospace issues.

After receiving his acceptance message, Pablo posted on his Twitter account that he needs support. However, he did not expect to receive an answer so quickly.

Hola, me llamo Pablo Ulloa, tengo 19 años y vivo en Mérida, Yucatán.

Estudio ingeniería mecatrónica en la UADY.

La verdad no soy una persona de redes, de hecho no usaba la cuenta desde la que estoy escribiendo esto, pero quiero compartirles uno de mis mayores logros:

Abro hilo. pic.twitter.com/f7dPq9jbGK — Pablo Ulloa (@Pablo_ulloa29) April 6, 2022

“Imagine the repercussion that the tweet had, that even the governor Mauricio Vila Dosal already answered me,” Pablo celebrated in an interview with the newspaper.

Cuenta con ello, ya estamos viendo como hacer equipo para que puedas ir y poner el nombre de #Yucatán en alto. 😉 — Mauricio Vila (@MauVila) April 6, 2022

He also commented that, although he is closer to his dream, he still lacks resources and raises dollars for expenses that include paying for the visa.

Para los interesados en darme ayuda, este es el num. de cuenta: 5579 0830 1910 6257 Santander. Titular: Pablo Ulloa de la Torre.

Muchas gracias por el apoyo, ya conseguimos que se acerquen varias personas, incluidos el gobierno del estado, para ayudarme en esto. — Pablo Ulloa (@Pablo_ulloa29) April 6, 2022

“I did not think they would admit me, it is something that I saw as something distant because the price is quite high, but with the support that has come to me, I already see it quite close,” he shared.

Pablo’s tweet had not been published for long when the Secretary of Research, Innovation and Higher Education of the Government of the State of Yucatan contacted him to tell him that they could support him with plane tickets, travel expenses, and speed up the visa process.

Pablo commented that for now, he has already covered the registration for the $300 program thanks to the cooperation of his family.

His dreams do not stop, as he plans to pursue a master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering and wants to work at NASA. For years he has enjoyed watching rockets take off, he is very impressed by how technology is advancing and blurring the boundaries between fiction and reality.

“My mother knows that even in the smallest things when I want something I strive to get it (…) Going to the program gives me the certainty of knowing what I want,” added this Yucatecan who dreams big and works hard.

People who want to support Pablo Ulloa can write to pablou695@gmail.com.

