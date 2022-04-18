Over 200,000 passengers are expected to be received at the ADO bus terminal in Merida

During these Easter holidays in Yucatan, around 200,000 passengers are expected to be received at the ADO bus terminal, a figure similar to that before the pandemic, reported the general manager, Eduardo Córdova Balbuena.

(Sipse).- Cordova Balbuena stated that some routes already reached 100% capacity. In addition, there has been a high demand for visitors from states such as Villahermosa, Puebla, Veracruz, Palenque, and Mexico City.

“Holy Week is normally a beach vacation season, so we have increased the offer, similar to what was in 2019, especially in destinations such as Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum,” he explained.

Also to other places such as Chetumal, San Cristóbal de las Casas, Palenque, and Veracruz, among others, for what has been a significant recovery during this holiday season.



Córdova Balbuena stated that there are recurring departures, as is the case of destinations such as Cancun, where a bus leaves every 40 minutes throughout the day.

Compared to last year, they are already at 95% passenger influx, and there are destinations where they are at 100%, with the same passenger flow compared to 2019, within the State and in connectivity with other Mexican states.

He pointed out that the Turibuses have had important activity since there has been an increase in their demand, both the three that were activated for the city of Mérida and the one that runs through the municipality of Valladolid.



As an alternative, the ADO terminal in Merida hosted the “Yucatán es color” Bazaar, where 29 exhibitors and entrepreneurs offered their products.

Among the participating municipalities were Kinchil, Maní, Teabo, Dzityá, Umán, Tekax, Motul, and Mérida, which presented their products made of wood, jícara, shell, natural fibers, cosmetics, food, and textiles in different presentations.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments