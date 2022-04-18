Opposition legislators reject AMLO’s Electricity Reform

AMLO’s Energy Reform was rejected in the Lower House of Representatives on the night of Sunday, April 17, as it did not reach the necessary votes for the qualified majority and its corresponding endorsement.
Being a constitutional amendment, the Electricity Reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) needed two-thirds of the votes to obtain the green light.
This implied a minimum of 330 votes in favor, of which only 275 were obtained, while the opposition obtained 222 against AMLO’s Electricity Reform.
Opposition legislators sing Mexico’s national anthem after rejecting AMLO’s Electricity Reform
The result of the vote that stopped AMLO’s Electricity Reform began to spread like a rumor in the corridors of the Chamber of Deputies about an hour before it became official.
As soon as the adverse result of AMLO’s Electricity Reform was heard, the opposition legislators made up of PAN, PRI, and PRD, erupted in jubilation, with shouts and applause of celebration.
The discussion and debate on the Electricity Reform lasted for more than 12 hours in the session this Sunday, April 18. The proposed initiative was one of the greatest aspirations of President AMLO, who, faced with its rejection, sent a proposal to Congress tonight to “nationalize” lithium.
Hours before the vote, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wrote on Twitter that, regardless of the result of the vote, ” we are already armored against treason “, and that this Monday he was going to give an explanation in this regard.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
