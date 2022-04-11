On Sunday, April 10th, absolutely not one single new case of Covid was reported in Yucatán

Starting tomorrow, Monday the 11th and until April 16, a new vaccination phase will begin in the state in which people 18 years of age and older who live in Mérida and in 7 other municipalities will be able to receive the first, second or third dose of the vaccine against the Coronavirus.

(TYT).- The mandatory use of face masks for the entire population, including the vaccinated population, is reiterated, and the population is recommended to avoid the use of cloth face masks or scarves, since it is described that IT DOES NOT PROVIDE ANY PROTECTION AGAINST COVID, INCLUDING THE ÓMICRON VARIANT. , to protect us all, the use of two-layer, three-layer, or medical-grade masks such as KN95 is suggested, since these have up to 95% coverage against Omicron.

As has been pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily admissions. Today we have 10 patients in public hospitals.

102,662 patients have already recovered: they have no symptoms and cannot be contagious. This figure represents 93% of the total registered infections, which is 109,631.

Today no new infections of Coronavirus were detected:

Of the 109,631 positive cases, 761 are from another country or another state.

Specifically, in Mérida, 68,577 people infected with Coronavirus have been diagnosed (accumulated cases as of April 9), who live in:

17,651 in the North zone

16,730 in the East zone

6,512 in the downtown area

10,935 in the South zone

16,749 in the Poniente area

No deaths are reported in this medical part.

In total, there are 6,931 people who have died from the Coronavirus.

Of the active cases, 28 are stable, isolated, monitored by SSY medical personnel; have mild symptoms.

As already mentioned, 10 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The age range of the cases is from 1 month to 107 years.

THE WEEKLY INDICATORS OF THE STATE EPIDEMIOLOGICAL TRAFFIC LIGHT ARE GREEN.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments