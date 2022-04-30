Nuevo León becomes the first Mexican state to punish pet kidnapping with prison

The Congress of Nuevo León criminalized the kidnapping of pets and foresee sanctions that range from jail to economic fines.

The Congress of the State of Nuevo León unanimously approved the initiative presented to classify the illegal removal of pets for profit as kidnapping and set punishments ranging from jail to payment of economic fines.

Deputy Raúl Lozano proposed to modify article 445 of the Penal Code so that the kidnapping of a pet, such as a dog or a cat, in Nuevo León is sanctioned with a 20,000-peso fine and four years in prison.

Thus, an initiative was approved that will criminally sanction anyone who kidnaps an animal, at home or wherever it is, with prison and minimum wage fines, and it gets even worse if the kidnapping is committed with intentions of extortion.

Pet kidnapping in Nuevo Leon

The local legislator assured us that there is a significant number of cases in the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office, but they could not be processed because it was not considered a crime.

The coordinator of the Green Party faction added that criminals retain pets to demand a reward, so it was approved that such action can be considered kidnapping.

In other states such as Puebla and Querétaro, there are already sanctions of this type.

On May 16 an intermediate hearing will be held to request the opening of an oral trial for animal abuse in the case of the rescue puppies Athos and Tango, who were poisoned with sausages at the home of their trainer and owner, Edgar Martínez, on June 13, 2021, in the state of Querétaro.

The oral trial is scheduled for June or July of this year depending on the procedural movements that are carried out, as reported by Mónica Huerta, a lawyer in the case.

On July 5, 2021, the alleged murderer of Athos and Tango, the two rescue puppies who were poisoned and died on June 13 of that same year, was arrested in Querétaro.

