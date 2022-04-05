New SRE office inaugurated in Plaza Harbor Mérida, Yucatán

With the aim of having a greater capacity, granting more daily appointments, and offering greater comfort to the attendees, the new passport office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was inaugurated in Plaza Harbor.
On Monday, April 4, the first applicants were able to attend these new comfortable facilities, and enjoy a toy library for children to be entertained while waiting for their passports.
This new office is under a win-win model since the plaza offers benefits to the foreign affairs ministry (SRE), such as low-cost rent, and the adaptation of the premises, in exchange for which thousands of people will go to the mall daily.
The electronic passport is currently being issued in the state of Yucatan, so applicants will be able to obtain this new benefit.
It is worth noting that in order to go to this new office, an appointment must be made through the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or through the telephone number of the same office.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
