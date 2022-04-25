New protests against bullfighting in Mérida

“Torture is not art or culture, it is animal abuse”, “Criminal is who mistreats an animal”, “With your ticket, you pay for suffering”, and “Murderers”, were some of the slogans that were heard many times on Sunday, April 24th, outside the Plaza de Toros Merida, before and during the bullfight.

Protesters who are against bullfighting told people that instead of buying their tickets for these events, they better help children with cancer who are suffering.

They also shouted that “torture is not art or culture, it is animal abuse.” They explained that the UN has already established that bringing children and adolescents to these acts violates their human rights because they are instilling in them this type of action where there is blood, pain, and torture involved.

There was a moment when the protest became tense because agents from the Ministry of Public Security approached the group of demonstrators who stood in front of the ticket offices. The officers asked them to get on the sidewalk and not to interfere with the traffic. Police just wanted them to protest from the sidewalk to avoid traffic jams or accidents, and the demonstration continued.

Other demonstrators were standing on Reforma Avenue, across the street from the Plaza de Toros, holding banners with messages against bullfighting, and photos of bulls bathed in blood.

Afterward, the group that remained in front of the ticket offices moved to the back of the square, where the access was for people.

Some protesters wore shirts stained red as if they were blood and bullheads made of cardboard.

Some people criticized the protesters and the members of animal rescue associations. They told them that if they didn’t like bullfights, they should leave the place or go to Quintana Roo, where bullfighting is banned.

Bullfighting fans and demonstrators shouted at each other at some point during the demonstration, but nothing happened.

At the demonstration, they recalled the recent case of a young “cowboy” who died in Kanasín as a result of being gored by a bull in one of the Yucatecan traditional “Lazo” tournaments in which horses are disemboweled.

Elsa Arceo indicated that the demonstration was attended by members of associations, independent rescuers, vegan groups, and citizens in general who are united against bullfighting.

She stated that in each bullfight during the season, they will show up at the Plaza de Toros to exercise their right to protest.

“We are going to continue, we are going to present an initiative in the State Congress,” she said.

They made an appointment in Congress to talk about bullfighting and “Lazo” tournaments.

She regretted that in Kimbilá they will hold these tournaments despite the fact that a death recently occurred in Kanasín in one of these rodeo-like tournaments.

