National Institute of Migration seizes 123 illegal immigrants traveling in a tourist bus

Federal agents of the National Institute of Migration (INM) located 123 foreigners of different nationalities in a tourist bus that was traveling through the municipality of Palmar de Bravo, in the central area of ​​the state of Puebla.

These are 82 migrants from Guatemala; 12 from Honduras; nine from Cuba; seven from El Salvador, and 13 from Nicaragua, who were unable to prove their legal stay in national territory”, it was announced through a statement.

The information bulletin says that the seizure derived from the intelligence coordinated work between INM personnel and agents of the National Guard (GN) along with other government agencies.”

The migrants were transferred to the offices of the institute, in order to initiate the administrative procedure that allows defining their legal situation in Mexico.

Meanwhile, the driver, his assistant, and the truck were made available to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), which will determine their legal status, as they are related to the probable commission of the crime of human trafficking.

The INM endorses its commitment to safe, orderly, and regular migration, with full respect and safeguarding the rights of people in the context of mobility in Mexico.

