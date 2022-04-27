More than 500 thousand students returned to classrooms for the end of the school year

After two weeks of vacation for Easter, around 597 thousand students and 29 thousand teachers of basic and upper secondary education returned to schools to resume the last quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.

The educational authorities reported that the return to school took place in order, calmly, and with more than 90 percent of the students’ attendance.

With the update to version 3.0 of the safe return to school protocol, which came into force last March, all students must attend classes five days a week, which is why the greater movement was observed outside the campuses.

However, this week they will only attend four days of classes at the basic level (preschool, primary and secondary), since the school calendar marks Friday, April 29 as the day for the session of the School Technical Council (CTE), so they will not There will be classes.

According to figures from educational statistics, yesterday 416 thousand 435 basic level students returned to classrooms: 80 thousand 299 preschool, 228 thousand 631 primary and 107 thousand 505 middle schools; as well as 91 thousand 280 young people who attend high school.

As for teachers, 22,297 basic education teachers returned to classes: 4,048 preschool teachers, 9,498 primary school teachers, and 8,751 secondary school teachers; as well as 6,904 high school students.

