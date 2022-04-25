More than 200 thousand international tourists enjoyed the Easter holidays in Quintana Roo

During the Walking Together program, Governor Carlos Joaquín invited citizens to maintain hygiene habits to continue with the strong economic recovery of Quintana Roo.

(El Heraldo).- The Governor of Quintana Roo highlighted that during the Easter holidays, the state received 212,000 international tourists, about 10,000 on the southern border, more than 100,000 cruise passengers between Cozumel and Mahahual, and an increase in the number of air operations at the airports of Cancun, Cozumel, and Chetumal, as well as the airplane seat capacity.

Likewise, he said that during this vacation period many families in their motor vehicles from the neighboring states.

Given this, through the Security and Justice Table in the state, the Quintana Roo Police implemented operations constantly patrolling the roads and highways of the state, as well as the Stateline in coordinated work with the National Guard.

The head of the Executive informed that the Mexican Caribbean participates in the First International Tianguis of Magical Towns seeking to attract more tourism to Bacalar, Tulum, and Isla Mujeres.

Regarding the behavior of covid-19 cases by municipality, Carlos Joaquín reported that in José María Morelos and Lázaro Cárdenas there was a 100% decrease, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto 21%, Isla Mujeres 7%, while Bacalar, Tulum and Puerto Morelos remained unchanged.

The municipalities that registered an increase with few registered cases are Benito Juárez 5%, Solidaridad 12%, Othón P. Blanco 21% and Cozumel with 24%.

In the Walking Together program, the governor urged the population over 18 years of age to go for the covid-19 vaccine in the modules near their homes.

He highlighted that the IMSS, ISSSTE, the State Health Services, the Secretary of National Defense, and the Secretary of the Navy also participate in this massive vaccination open campaign.

Finally, the government announced that from April 25 to May 1, the epidemiological traffic light throughout the state remains green.

However, it is necessary to use the face mask on a mandatory basis in closed places and on public transport and voluntary use only applies to open (not crowded) spaces.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments