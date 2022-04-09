Mexico burns: 68 active forest fires in 19 states

In hot weather, it is more likely that a fire will start in forests and mountains, due to the high temperatures and the fact that the rains have not yet reached the national territory.

(Yucatán a la mano).- The National Forestry Commission (Conafor) reported that to date 68 forest fires are registered across the national territory. The agency also said that 9,894 hectares have been affected.

On its Twitter account, Conafor shared that 2,642 people were working to mitigate just one fire, and most of the time many of these people are volunteers that are trying to save their piece of land.

Later, he explained that when the forest fire alert is activated, the closest authorities intervene first and if the flames are uncontrollable, the three levels of government municipal, state, and federal, start working in coordination.

Conafor was created in 2001. It is a decentralized public body, which has the objective of developing, favoring, and promoting forest conservation and restoration activities.

The organization participates in the formulation of plans, programs, and policies for sustainable forestry development.

If a fire starts in your community, you can report it to the telephone number 800 737 00 00 or 911.

Fire on the Tepozteco hill leaves 95 hectares affected

A preliminary report from the National Civil Protection Coordination showed that at least 95 hectares of land have been affected by the fire on the Tepozteco hills in the state of Morelos, just 50 miles south of Mexico City, that started on March 22.

That day, at approximately 4:00 a.m., the forest fire started one kilometer from Tierra Blanca, in the area known as Los Corredores. The Secretary of Defense (Sedena), the National Guard, and Conafor came 12 hours later to try to rescue the area.

Members of municipal agencies, citizens, forest rangers, the “Halcón Santa Cruz” and “Tejones Santo Domingo” brigades participated in the fire mitigation tasks, who were previously trained for these emergencies.

