Merida hotels register an important number of reservations for Semana Santa

David Escalante Lombard, president of the association of tourism promotion agencies in Yucatan, announced that the month of March is ending with a significant number of hotel occupancy, and visitors to the different tourist attractions.
(TYT).- Just a couple of weeks before the arrival of the holidays, the leader of the tourism sector explained that hoteliers already have important reservations for these dates, although there are still rooms available.
“We expect a greater movement, after skipping January and February that there was displacement due to Ómicron, today we close a March that was very good, and in terms of events, people are already wanting to return,” he said.
“Easter week if it comes with reservations, it comes well and we expect a lot of movement, our partners report to us that reservations are coming,” he said.
He said that another branch that positively affects the tourism sector is the reactivation of events, groups and conventions, of which there were at least 20 during the month that is about to end.
“During March at least 20 events were held in the state, I am sure there will have been more, and the most important thing is the economic impact,” he said.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Where to Snorkel in Cancun and Riviera Maya
The Riviera Maya in Mexico is.
-
Colombian travelers are now required to pre-register before coming to Mexico
As of April 1, Colombian nationals.
-
Daylight Saving Time Begins in Mexico on Sunday, April 3, 2022
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Daylight saving time,.
-
Is Vladimir Putin being ‘lied to by scared advisers’ over the Ukraine invasion?
Vladimir Putin is being misled by.
-
Six human heads are left on top of a car in Guerrero, Mexico
While President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
-
Russia accuses Ukraine of conducting an airstrike inside Russian territory
Moscow accused Ukraine of sending two.
-
John Kerry outlines U.S. proposals to AMLO on controversial energy bill
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said.
-
The fight against noise pollution in downtown Mérida seems to have no end
The meters of the “I measure.
-
Merida street vendors denounce extortion: they are being charged every day to be able to work
Faced with the misunderstanding of the.
-
Amber Alert activated in Yucatan, a 4-year-old boy is reported missing
Through its social media, the Yucatan.
Leave a Comment