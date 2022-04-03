Mérida City Council activates new online business directory

With the aim of promoting tools that allow the sharing of valuable information for decision-making in real time, the Mérida City Council activated the Business Directory, hosted on its institutional page, to attract and connect potential clients with the different economic branches of the Municipality. , which will improve connectivity and drive digital transformation along with the human factor to promote economic development and social welfare.

Merida Mayor, Renán Barrera Concha, reported that as of this day, the City Council makes available to citizens on its website www.merida.gob.mx the first business directory of Mérida with the aim of promoting development in the Municipality by linking spaces for promotion or connectivity with local companies to highlight technological services and products.

Likewise, he explained that this agreement that was made before starting his administration with the information technology sector will be strengthened by including companies from different economic branches so that those interested in contracting a service or buying an article have an agile, opportune and easy way to find it.

“These tools must allow everyone to share data and make decisions in real-time. In this service guide you can know from the name of the company, what services it provides, where they can be contacted, and which the more than 1.8 million virtual visitors that we have on the site are invited to learn about the virtual services that the companies offer in the Municipality”, he explained.

In his message during the inauguration of the National Convention 2022 “Digitalization and Innovation, the Growth Route in the New Economy” of the National Chamber of the Electronics, Telecommunications and Information Technology Industry (CANIETI), Barrera Concha highlighted those Information technologies are an important ally to build a Municipality with a better quality of life, where efforts are made to reduce poverty and achieve greater equity and sustainability.

For this reason, he pointed out that the constant in his municipal administrations has been to privilege the use of technology as a tool to raise the level of social welfare, because with it interactive relationships with citizens are established, allowing progress towards an intelligent and sustainable.

He indicated that this digital strategy has allowed the Municipality to be recognized at the national level for the development of programs aimed at citizen participation, regulatory improvement, and simplification of administrative processes, which are added to those designed to reduce the digital divide.

He reported that this search for proposals and innovative and creative technology allowed the inhabitants of Mérida to be provided with internet service during the pandemic, because in addition to the fact that the City Council has 59 interconnected buildings that are maintained by means of fiber optic links. and wireless, there are 204 spaces with the municipality’s internet service working uninterrupted, such as the Mérida Parks, 47 Police Station Parks, Municipal Offices, Paseo de Montejo Avenue, and Market.

To the above, he added that the rise of information technologies is indicated in the National Survey on Availability and Use of Information Technologies in Households (ENDUTIH) 2020, which collects information on the availability and use of information technologies. information and communications in homes, where they estimate that, in 2020, Mexico had a population of 84.1 million internet users, representing 72% of the population aged six or older.

“Both the State Government headed by our governor, Mauricio Vila, and the Mérida City Council, are aware that, without the use of these technologies, it would be almost impossible to be seeing the economic development that we now have with the efforts of the Yucatecans. and the promotion of the benefits of our Yucatan”, he added.

He indicated that the municipal administration implements technology to provide a better service to citizens and, to continue like this, last December 137 high-performance computer equipment was acquired for an amount of 4.6 million pesos, which were allocated to 15 dependencies, In addition, 90 percent of municipal employees who use a computer have Internet access.

He recalled that this new technology allows for improving cross-cutting processes in the areas of Environment, Safety, Education, Culture, Health, housing, sports, Mobility, and Economy, among others.

“In addition to the above, we have brought citizen participation instruments and platforms where Meridans can express and take part in the best decisions for the municipality with digital tools such as: Mercado Mérida, Fauna Mérida, Arbol MID, the Geoportal, Mérida nos Une, “Decide Mérida”, Online Parks that, together with our Social Networks, as well as the official page, allow us a constant interaction with the citizens”, he highlighted.

For his part, the representative of the Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and Secretary of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet), Ernesto Herrera Novelo, stressed that in this area, the implementation of the Regulatory Improvement that has been carried out with technologies also plays an important role. of information and communication promoted by the Mérida City Council.

“The Mayor and his team have worked in a very important way that keeps Mérida in first place nationally in Regulatory Improvement and, as a State, we are in third place nationally, hence the only electronic platform that allows state and municipal permits in all of Latin America is here, in our State”, he reiterated.

In his turn, Carlos Funes Garay, National President of Canaeti, thanked the Mérida City Council for its support and commitment, which he said was an essential factor in being able to carry out this edition of the national convention, after two years of having remained in confinement. due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was attended by Enrique Yamuni Robles, Unit candidate for the National Presidency of the National Chamber of the Electronic, Telecommunications and Information Technology Industry; Rogelio Jiménez Pons Gómez, Undersecretary of Transportation, with the representation of the Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation; Javier Juárez Mojica, President Commissioner of the Federal Telecommunications Institute; Dorothy Ngutter, Consul General of the United States in Mérida.

Also present were Alejandro Malagón Barragán, general secretary of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of the United Mexican States (CONCAMIN); Carlos Alberto García González, president of the Mexican Association of Secretaries of Economic Development A.C. (WASHD); Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín, senator from Yucatán and President of the Science and Technology Commission; María Elena Estavillo Flores, President of Conectadas Mx; Jorge Castilla Ortuño, president of the Mexican Association of the Information Technology Industry; Eduardo Alvarado Mujica, President of the Southeast Regional Office of CANIETI, Yucatan Delegation; and Alfredo Pacheco Vásquez, General Director of the National Chamber of the Electronics, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Industry.

