Mérida Airport schedules 33 flights in a day

Activity at the Mérida airport terminal began very early this Wednesday, April 27th, with Volaris flight 572 from Mexico City being the first to arrive 16 minutes before scheduled.

33 operations are contemplated, of which 32 flights do not report delays or cancellations.

Even the 8 AM United Airlines flight that was canceled on Tuesday due to bad weather, today registers a good number of passengers.

Regarding the documentation of the passengers, the manager of United, Fernando Buitrón, asked to remind customers to show up three hours before the departure of the flight to avoid complications in case of delays or cancellations.

