Mérida Airport registers 39 flights on Friday, April 22nd, the last weekend of the Easter holidays

Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara are the destinations with the greatest connectivity on this Friday, April 22nd, the last weekend of the Easter holidays.

On Friday, April 22nd, the Mérida airport registers 39 departure and arrival operations. So far, there are no reports of delays or cancellations.

The first flights to take off were Volaris flight 266 to Oaxaca, followed by Aeroméxico 821 to the country’s capital and 823 of the same company and destination, as well as Volaris 573, also to Mexico.

In terms of arrivals, the first was the 448 of Volaris from Tijuana and the 572 of the same company on the CDMX-Merida route is about to land.

As usual, the largest number of flights are to Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara and, on a smaller scale, to Oaxaca, Villahermosa, Houston, Miami, and Havana.

