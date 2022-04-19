Mérida Airport begins the second week of the Easter vacation with 39 flights

On Monday, April 18th, Aeropuertos del Sureste reported the operation of 26 departure flights from the Mérida airport, the majority to CDMX
Employees of the airlines that operate at the Mérida airport reported that there are no delays or cancellations of flights this Monday, the beginning of the week, after Easter.
So far, early-bird flights such as Volaris 448 and 572 have arrived at their usual times, the first from Tijuana and the other from Mexico City.
As for departures, the 821 and 823 have already taken off, both to the country’s capital at 06:00 and 07:12, as well as the United flight to Houston that is about to take off.
According to Asur (Southeast Airports), today 39 flights are scheduled between 04:30 and 19:00, with 26 departures, and 13 arrivals.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Progreso registered an influx of 250 people per minute during the weekend
In this Holy Week Operation, we.
-
Beachhouse owners destroy the coastal dunes, and now the sea devours houses in Progreso
Beach erosion problems continue in Progreso,.
-
AMLO calls opposition legislators “traitors” for rejecting Electricity Reform
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
-
Opposition legislators reject AMLO’s Electricity Reform
AMLO’s Energy Reform was rejected in the Lower House of Representatives on the.
-
Under the influence of alcohol, people fight in Progreso, Yucatan
On Friday, April 15th in which.
-
Man drowns in the port of Chabihau, Yucatán
In the middle of the Easter.
-
Over 200,000 passengers are expected to be received at the ADO bus terminal in Merida
During these Easter holidays in Yucatan,.
-
Triceratops attracts attention on the road from Tizimín to El Cuyo
The replica of a pre historic.
-
Crocodile rescued from the Cenote Azul in Tizimin Yucatán
Members of the “Tsimin Kah” project.
-
British Ambassador in Mexico, hospitalized after being intoxicated in a restaurant on Paseo de Montejo
Through a post on Twitter, Jon.
Leave a Comment