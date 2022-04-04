March has been the best month in hotel occupancy for the Riviera Maya so far this year

March ended as the most successful month in hotel occupancy with 80% hotel occupancy in average for the Riviera Maya, a destination that has around 49 thousand hotel rooms.

The foregoing, according to preliminary data offered by the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council, indicates that the destination exceeded what was achieved in January when it closed with 65% and February, with 72%.

During March, the maximum occupancy was 86% and it occurred on the 19th of the month, just during the holiday bridge for the Birth of Benito Juárez; while the lowest occupancy was recorded on day two with 72%.

In this way, the vacation whereabouts, for the first time since the pandemic began, begin to register numbers similar to those that were written in the reservation books before the start of the health contingency, that is, on dates preceding March 2020.

With these results, the destination also achieved its best occupancy since the pandemic began because previously the maximum general average influx in a month did not exceed 70% occupancy and few peaks were less than 75%.

In this sense, during March the occupancy above 80% was constant from March 12 to 27, and recently at the end of the month, a slight drop began that barely reached 77%.

The figures coincide with the entry into force of the green epidemiological traffic light, which has lasted the longest so far this year after the state has even been at an orange traffic light due to the cases that occurred at the beginning of the year with the Omicron variant.

For Semana Santa and the Easter holidays, specialists predict that hotel occupancy will finally reach 90%, a figure that has not been recorded in Quintana Roo since the pandemic began.

As background, two years ago on these same dates, Merida had less than 20% of general occupancy, which days later dropped to 2%, never before seen in the history of the destination.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







