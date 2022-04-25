Man stabs himself after his ex-girlfriend did not agree to return with him in Ciudad Caucel

The subject went to the woman’s property and threatened to kill himself if she did not return with him.
(TYT).- A young man went to visit his ex-partner, who lives in a property located on number 706-A of Calle 11-Diagonal by 94-I in Ciudad Caucel, whom he constantly harassed, so the young woman decided to end the relationship.
After insisting that they return, he turned violent and threatened her by saying that if she did not accept to go back with him, he was going to kill himself.
Given the young woman’s refusal, the subject grabbed a kitchen knife and self-inflicted two punctures on the abdomen.
The young woman, seeing the subject was injured, called the emergency number 911.
Patrol car number 6702 of the Secretary of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the property, the agents confirmed that the call was genuine and requested the presence of paramedics.
Shortly after an SSP ambulance arrived, the paramedics provided first aid to the wounded man and transferred him to the Agustín O’Horán General Hospital.
The property was cordoned off with yellow police tape, later the agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) arrived, and interviewed the young woman, the Criminalistics and Expert Services experts recovered evidence and photographed the bloodstains, including those that remained at the entrance door.
The representative of the Public Ministry told the affected person to sign the forms where her statement was recorded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
