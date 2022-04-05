Man shot to death for alleged debts in the port of Progreso

Two men aboard a truck shot at a 22-year-old man in the port of Progreso; local authorities released the official information.

For the second consecutive week, another death was recorded near the beach of Progreso, this time it was a man from Chicxulub, who was hit by two bullets in the back, due to alleged debts, according to official information from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP).

The incident occurred at five in the afternoon on Monday, April 4th, when witnesses saw the deceased speaking with two subjects aboard a black van, on Calle 19 (between 172 and 174) of the section located near the road to Chelem.

The executors asked the victim to go to his vehicle, and then shot him in the back, leaving the crime scene in view of residents who informed the police.

The place was secured with yellow tape by the PEI, and hours later, the authorities announced that the motive for the murder could have to do with the purchase and sale of a car.

An ambulance from the Red Cross Progreso delegation also went to the site of the tragedy; however, due to the amount of blood lost, the victim lost his life in a matter of minutes.

The agents of the State Investigative Police gave the news to the victim’s family, whose members could not believe what the officers said, and fell into a state of shock.

Another group from the PEI was dedicated to collecting evidence. At 7:00 p.m. the Semefo came to lift the body for the respective autopsy.

So far it is known that the man who lost his life was 22 years old and that there were two impacts that took his life.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second intentional homicide in two months in Progreso considered a peaceful community.

On February 13 another homicide was recorded in Progreso, which involved drugs and alcoholic beverages according to the investigations of the corresponding authorities.

