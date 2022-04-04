Man in Tekax drinks herbicide, but they manage to save his life

Mr. CGCC, 42 years old, had to be rushed to a hospital because, with the intention of taking his own life, he drank herbicide at his home in Pencuyut, municipality of Tekax.

(Sipse) April 02, 2022.- The reasons that led him to take such an extreme decision are not known, and his relatives only informed the authorities that they came to see him at his house and found him lying on the floor, and next to him was a can of herbicide, the contents of which he ingested. with the intention of killing himself.

Without thinking twice, they called the emergency services, and the Red Cross paramedics arrived and immediately gave the man first aid, then put him on a stretcher and transferred him to Tekax General Hospital, where doctors managed to save his life, but his condition remains critical.

Agents from the Municipal Police and the SSP learned of what had happened, and no one from the family could explain how this man took such a fatal decision.

Suicide prevention hotlines in Yucatan

In Yucatan, there are several lines of suicide prevention, which can be useful when the moment requires it. These are:

Let’s save a life: 924-59-91, 945-37-77 and 75.

Facebook: Save a Life Radio.

Suicide Care Program (PIAS): 9993 10-36-62.

Free mental health support line of the Yucatan Ministry of Health: 800-000-0779.

Lifeline: 800-911-2000.

Facebook: Line of Life.

Twitter and Instagram: @LineaDe_LaVida.

Email: lalineadelavida@salud.gob.mx

Emotional support lines of the Mérida City Council: 9994-54-10-81.

