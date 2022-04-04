Man in Tekax drinks herbicide, but they manage to save his life

Mr. CGCC, 42 years old, had to be rushed to a hospital because, with the intention of taking his own life, he drank herbicide at his home in Pencuyut, municipality of Tekax.
(Sipse) April 02, 2022.- The reasons that led him to take such an extreme decision are not known, and his relatives only informed the authorities that they came to see him at his house and found him lying on the floor, and next to him was a can of herbicide, the contents of which he ingested. with the intention of killing himself.
Without thinking twice, they called the emergency services, and the Red Cross paramedics arrived and immediately gave the man first aid, then put him on a stretcher and transferred him to Tekax General Hospital, where doctors managed to save his life, but his condition remains critical.
Agents from the Municipal Police and the SSP learned of what had happened, and no one from the family could explain how this man took such a fatal decision.
Suicide prevention hotlines in Yucatan
In Yucatan, there are several lines of suicide prevention, which can be useful when the moment requires it. These are:
Let’s save a life: 924-59-91, 945-37-77 and 75.
Facebook: Save a Life Radio.
Suicide Care Program (PIAS): 9993 10-36-62.
Free mental health support line of the Yucatan Ministry of Health: 800-000-0779.
Lifeline: 800-911-2000.
Facebook: Line of Life.
Twitter and Instagram: @LineaDe_LaVida.
Email: lalineadelavida@salud.gob.mx
Emotional support lines of the Mérida City Council: 9994-54-10-81.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Blue tuna stands out in the gastronomy of the Riviera Maya
The restaurants of the Riviera Maya.
-
New measures for economic reactivation come into effect on April 4
As of this Monday, April 4,.
-
A day on the beach of Celestún ends up in tragedy
Mr. Ambrosio Puc, about 60 years.
-
Convicted felon with an extensive criminal history is now accused of homicide
An individual with an extensive criminal.
-
Man assaults his ex in downtown Merida he is arrested by the Municipal Police
A subject attacked a woman with.
-
March has been the best month in hotel occupancy for the Riviera Maya so far this year
March ended as the most successful.
-
Ukraine’s president delivers a powerful speech during Grammys 2022 ceremony
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a.
-
Brutal Car Impact on the Tetiz-Kinchil highway
A brutal crash, which, however, did.
-
Grouper ban lifted in the Yucatan
As of this April 1, the.
-
Two men open fire against a Merida bar after being kicked out
After leading a fight in a.
Leave a Comment