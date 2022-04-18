Man drowns in the port of Chabihau, Yucatán

In the middle of the Easter holidays, a man who decided to go to the port of Chabihau for the weekend drowned on Saturday, April 16th.
It was learned that the victim, identified as Dionisio “N”, 62, originally from Hunukú, municipality of Temozón, after having a few beers, decided to go into the sea that Saturday afternoon.
However, the strong waves swept him out to sea and although some bathers tried to help him, they were unsuccessful, so they decided to notify the corresponding authorities by calling the emergency number 911.
Minutes later agents of the Municipal Police of Yobaín arrived, who managed to get him out of the sea, but the man was unconscious.
Paramedics also arrived immediately but could only confirm the man’s death,
The area was cordoned off by personnel of the State Investigation Police (PEI) and the forensic medical service to remove the body.
The people of Chabihau called on the municipal authorities to have more vigilance in the area so that if something similar happens again, they can act faster.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Beachhouse owners destroy the coastal dunes, and now the sea devours houses in Progreso
Beach erosion problems continue in Progreso,.
-
AMLO calls opposition legislators “traitors” for rejecting Electricity Reform
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
-
Opposition legislators reject AMLO’s Electricity Reform
AMLO’s Energy Reform was rejected in the Lower House of Representatives on the.
-
Under the influence of alcohol, people fight in Progreso, Yucatan
On Friday, April 15th in which.
-
Over 200,000 passengers are expected to be received at the ADO bus terminal in Merida
During these Easter holidays in Yucatan,.
-
Triceratops attracts attention on the road from Tizimín to El Cuyo
The replica of a pre historic.
-
Crocodile rescued from the Cenote Azul in Tizimin Yucatán
Members of the “Tsimin Kah” project.
-
British Ambassador in Mexico, hospitalized after being intoxicated in a restaurant on Paseo de Montejo
Through a post on Twitter, Jon.
-
Police prevent tragedy on El Cuyo beach
A young resident of Quintana Roo.
-
Eight packages containing drugs washed up on the beach of Tulum
Police from the ‘three orders of.
Leave a Comment