Man dies after crashing his car against a trailer parked in Mérida-Cancún

A serious accident occurred on the Mérida-Cancun highway where, unfortunately, the co-pilot of an Atos died.

(April 13, 2022).- The tragic event occurred when the driver lost control and crashed into the rear of a truck that was parked on the side of the road.

The events occurred shortly after four in the morning on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

According to witnesses, the person died instantly from the impact.

Emergency bodies arrived at the scene but only confirmed the death.

