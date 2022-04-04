Man assaults his ex in downtown Merida he is arrested by the Municipal Police

A subject attacked a woman with a box cutter at the Centro of Mérida, causing injuries that had to be treated in a hospital.
(SSP) Mérida, Yucatán, April 04, 2022.- Agents of the Mérida Municipal Police launched a search operation in the area and arrested the attacker, who turned out to be the victim’s ex-partner.
It was found out that on Sunday, April 3rd, the woman went out with her current partner to a bar in the Centro of Merida, where she was having a drink when her “ex” arrived and started yelling at her.
The couple decided to leave the bar to avoid further problems, but the “ex” decided to chase after them.
They were walking on Calle 69 between 50 and 52 when the “ex” took out a box cutter and made two cuts on the woman, on her chest and neck, so that she began to bleed profusely.
The aggressor ran away while the current boyfriend helped the woman and called 911, then the police mounted the search operation and found the aggressor.
Municipal paramedics treated the victim, but then an ambulance from the Red Cross arrived to take her to a hospital due to the seriousness of her injuries.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
