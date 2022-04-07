Mahahual faces gasoline shortages which could affect tourism during Semana Santa

In the midst of the holiday season, just when the arrival of more than 500 vehicles per day is expected, the town of Mahahual faces a shortage of gasoline that is expected to last for a full month.

This was announced by the mayor of Mahahual, William Calderón, who explained that since last weekend they have been facing a crisis due to the lack of fuel, because the only service station in Mahahual is undergoing maintenance work.

“What we were told is that both fuel pumps urgently need maintenance to prevent future accidents. The problem is that they decided to do it just as one of the busiest seasons for us is about to start. It is impossible for them to cancel the only service station in Mahahual since the closest one is more than 70 kilometers (44 miles) away, “said the mayor.

Gasoline shortage in Mahahual will affect the arrival of tourists

He explained that this could even cause a decrease in the arrival of tourists, since many arrive in their own cars, fill up on gas on the spot and then return to their places of origin. But without a gas station nearby, “they will think about it twice before arriving at the port.”

In the same way, he affirmed that it will negatively affect the tenants, since many use the fuel for different activities related to their restaurants and businesses, and even to put their boats to work both to fish or to provide nautical services to tourists.

He clarified that in this situation, they have asked the owner of the gas station to reach an agreement so that the Magna gasoline pump is first maintained and then the Premium one, in order to guarantee that while working on one, the next one remains in operation.

However, it is a proposal that is still under analysis, since the concessionaire explained that this way will increase its maintenance costs.

