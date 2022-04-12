Long wait in new offices of the SRE in Mérida

When the change of headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) in Yucatan was announced last year, moving from a small space in Paseo de Montejo to a larger one in The Harbor, a decent, functional, and comfortable site was promised.
Although there was talk of the delivery of facilities towards the middle of last December, in the end in recent dates the dependency began to provide service on the second floor of the shopping center.
It was thought that the number of users that would be attending this office could attract potential customers to the shopping mall.
However, a saturation issue is observed, which translates into a wait of approximately one hour (with appointment).
The procedure to obtain or renew a passport is carried out after telephone registration, in which the person is assigned a date and time to bring their documents, including the receipt for the payment of the passport according to its validity.
Apparently, the high flow of requests during this period of Easter holidays is causing appointment times to not be respected, so people are waiting more than an hour to be served.
Those who went to the appointment at 11 a.m. were surprised that they were still attending to customers who had a 10 a.m. appointment
A large number of users has been reported at the new offices, which means that many people are planning to travel abroad.
Staff from the secretariat outside the office try to guide the public in relation to the procedure and ask for patience, however, the annoyance is evident among users, as they claim they were told that the new offices of the SRE in Mérida would have more attention spaces and personnel to speed up the processes, but the high demand for services and the lack of training of the new personnel are making things really difficult.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
