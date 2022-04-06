Local textile manufacturers have high expectations for the Easter holidays

The president of the local delegation of the National Chamber of the Clothing Industry (CANAINVES), Jorge Moreno González declared that there are expectations of good sales for month of April.

He added that unlike in 2020 and 2021 in which tourist activity collapsed due to the effects of covid-19, in 2022 there are better expectations, especially during the upcoming Holy Week holidays.

Moreno González commented that without a doubt, there will be many visitors, both nationals and foreigners, during these Easter holidays, those who come directly from Yucatan, those who come down to the State from the Riviera Maya of Quintana Roo.

He pointed out that they expect good sales of clothes, dresses, and guayaberas, which will generate the necessary income for the producers, who are also exporting clothes to the United States where the demand for their products is very high, and well paid.

Finally, Moreno González reiterated that it is true, Covid infections and deaths are on the decline in Yucatan, but it does not mean that the health contingency has been overcome. In fact, facemasks, healthy distance, and antibacterial gel are still mandatory in all closed or crowded spaces.

