Local textile manufacturers have high expectations for the Easter holidays

The president of the local delegation of the National Chamber of the Clothing Industry (CANAINVES), Jorge Moreno González declared that there are expectations of good sales for month of April.
He added that unlike in 2020 and 2021 in which tourist activity collapsed due to the effects of covid-19, in 2022 there are better expectations, especially during the upcoming Holy Week holidays.
Moreno González commented that without a doubt, there will be many visitors, both nationals and foreigners, during these Easter holidays, those who come directly from Yucatan, those who come down to the State from the Riviera Maya of Quintana Roo.
He pointed out that they expect good sales of clothes, dresses, and guayaberas, which will generate the necessary income for the producers, who are also exporting clothes to the United States where the demand for their products is very high, and well paid.
Finally, Moreno González reiterated that it is true, Covid infections and deaths are on the decline in Yucatan, but it does not mean that the health contingency has been overcome. In fact, facemasks, healthy distance, and antibacterial gel are still mandatory in all closed or crowded spaces.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Scholarships are granted to Yucatecan students who study at the Autonomous University of Chapingo
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila attends the 25th anniversary of Fundación Azteca
Vila Dosal heard testimonials and achievements.
-
Join the Toy Donation campaign on April 30th, “Día del Niño” in the South of Mérida
On April 30th, let’s bring some.
-
Analysis reveals “substitution of fish” in Yucatan businesses
Gato X Liebre carried out an.
-
Is the Revocation of the presidential mandate having great participation in Yucatán?
The Secretary for Combating Corruption of.
-
Catholicism is the most practiced religion in Yucatan growing 43% in 10 years
In 2010 there was a record.
-
Students demand better public transportation conditions in the Mérida
The Student Federation of Yucatan (FEDY).
-
US General Mark Milley believes the war in Ukraine will be a “very protracted conflict” that could last for years
US Gen. Mark Milley told Congress.
-
More and more Ukrainians arrive in Mexico seeking political asylum in the US
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced.
-
6,000 people were arrested in an unprecedented crackdown in El Salvador
Distraught families across El Salvador are searching for.
Leave a Comment