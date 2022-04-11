Journalist investigation suggests that the IMSS let 134 million medicines expire

Journalist Carlos Loret de Mola, on his program Latinus, announced that the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) would have allowed 134 million units of medicines to expire, which represents a value of more than 18 billion pesos (900 million USD).
(El Diario de Yucatán).- According to the investigation conducted between 2019 and 2021, there was a lack of BCG vaccines against tuberculosis, chickenpox, and hepatitis A.
The information was obtained by the media through the request for public information. According to the data obtained by Latinus, between January 2019 and October 2021, an average of 131,000 pieces of medicines per day expired at the IMSS, which gives a total of 134 million wasted units, of which 14 million vaccine doses.
The research work reveals that the vaccines that expired are:
Tuberculosis vaccine: More than 698 thousand pieces expired, with a value of 150 million pesos
Chickenpox vaccine: Just over 63 thousand pieces expired, which involved an investment of 21.6 million pesos
Hepatitis vaccine: Nearly 43,000 doses expired, a loss of 6.5 million pesos.
Other medications that expired were:
Glatiramer acetate, 68 thousand pieces, one billion pesos
Metformin, 4 million units, 20 million pesos
Paracetamol, 7 million 114 thousand pieces, 15 million pesos.
On the other hand, the investigation revealed that the IMSS would have allowed cancer drugs to expire, the lack of which has generated a crisis during the current administration, and many cancer patients have died for lack of medication.
According to Latinus “in some cases it is not that the institute lacked these medicines, but that they did not distribute them correctly, so 610 thousand pieces of cancer medication, with a value of 540 million pesos, went to the garbage, while children and adults are dying of cancer in Mexico, due to lack of medication».
Since the year 2018, when AMLO took office, the IMSS has had serious logistics and planning problems, which have caused an extremely flawed distribution.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
