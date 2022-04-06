Is the Revocation of the presidential mandate having great participation in Yucatán?

The Secretary for Combating Corruption of the association “Let Democracy Follow” in Yucatan, José Antonio Chan Moo, stated that they expect a massive participation at the 1,042 polling stations open at 08:00 a.m. in Mérida and across the state.
He added that they expect that at least 60% of the Nominal List of Electors of Yucatan will participate, and in this sense, it must be specified that the list is made up of a total of 1 million 657 thousand 653 Yucatecan citizens, for which they hope that at least 994 thousand people turn out to vote.
It should be noted that the association “Let democracy continue” promotes in Yucatan and throughout the country the participation in the consultation (AMLO’s referendum) that will take place next Sunday, April 10th.
“According to what the entire work team has verified throughout the state, this Sunday will go very well for us, we will achieve the goals and maybe even exceed them in terms of participation”, Chan Moo stated.
Finally, the Morena leader added that they have reports that in the communities of Yucatan people are already organizing to go to the closest voting center.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Scholarships are granted to Yucatecan students who study at the Autonomous University of Chapingo
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila attends the 25th anniversary of Fundación Azteca
Vila Dosal heard testimonials and achievements.
-
Join the Toy Donation campaign on April 30th, “Día del Niño” in the South of Mérida
On April 30th, let’s bring some.
-
Analysis reveals “substitution of fish” in Yucatan businesses
Gato X Liebre carried out an.
-
Catholicism is the most practiced religion in Yucatan growing 43% in 10 years
In 2010 there was a record.
-
Local textile manufacturers have high expectations for the Easter holidays
The president of the local delegation.
-
Students demand better public transportation conditions in the Mérida
The Student Federation of Yucatan (FEDY).
-
US General Mark Milley believes the war in Ukraine will be a “very protracted conflict” that could last for years
US Gen. Mark Milley told Congress.
-
More and more Ukrainians arrive in Mexico seeking political asylum in the US
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced.
-
6,000 people were arrested in an unprecedented crackdown in El Salvador
Distraught families across El Salvador are searching for.
Leave a Comment