Is the Revocation of the presidential mandate having great participation in Yucatán?

The Secretary for Combating Corruption of the association “Let Democracy Follow” in Yucatan, José Antonio Chan Moo, stated that they expect a massive participation at the 1,042 polling stations open at 08:00 a.m. in Mérida and across the state.

He added that they expect that at least 60% of the Nominal List of Electors of Yucatan will participate, and in this sense, it must be specified that the list is made up of a total of 1 million 657 thousand 653 Yucatecan citizens, for which they hope that at least 994 thousand people turn out to vote.



It should be noted that the association “Let democracy continue” promotes in Yucatan and throughout the country the participation in the consultation (AMLO’s referendum) that will take place next Sunday, April 10th.

“According to what the entire work team has verified throughout the state, this Sunday will go very well for us, we will achieve the goals and maybe even exceed them in terms of participation”, Chan Moo stated.

Finally, the Morena leader added that they have reports that in the communities of Yucatan people are already organizing to go to the closest voting center.

