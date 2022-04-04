Investors from Guanajuato will install four boutique hotels in Bacalar

An investment group from Guanajuato is in the process of building four boutique hotels in the Bacalar lagoon, one of which has already opened its doors.
This was revealed by Bertha Medina Núñez, president of the Hotel Association of the Central and South Zone of Quintana Roo, who commented that this group has already joined this organization.
Each of these boutique hotels has 20 rooms. The one that is already operating is in the Bacalar lagoon, on the Othón P. Blanco side, while the second will be on the Bacalar side of the same lagoon.
Bertha Medina Núñez stated that in addition to this group, eight other new partners have already joined.
“She is very happy with the results achieved and the addition of partners. We have doubled the number of partners and we want to triple them”, she indicated.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
