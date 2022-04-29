Incredible places for a Mayan wedding in Yucatan

Can you imagine exchanging your vows surrounded by nature in a beautiful Yucatecan hacienda, on the edge of a sacred cenote, or with a beach in the background? Any version of a contemporary Mayan wedding can become a reality in the Yucatan.

In all of them, you will feel the mysticism of this ancient culture as well as a unique atmosphere with pre-Hispanic Tunkul music, aromas of copal, flowers, and cinnamon, flavors of balché, corn, and cocoa… and of course, lots of love.

This symbolic and spiritual ritual, without legal character, can be celebrated by any couple throughout the year, either as a first or second wedding or as a renewal of vows. The ceremony is performed by a shaman (or Xmen) drawing a circle on the ground with sugar and placing jícaras and colors to identify the four cardinal points: red to the east, white to the north, black to the west, and yellow to the south. In the middle, the bride and groom are placed dressed in white, around family and friends who can also wear light-colored clothes.

It begins by invoking the four elements (water, fire, air, and earth) in Maya and asking for permission from the earthly and celestial planes to perform the ceremony. While the smell of copal and the sound of the seashell fill the air, the bride and groom give each other symbols: corn as food for the body and spirit, cacao for prosperity, and honey for sweetness. If you prefer, also rings, pansies or vows and flower crowns can be used.

The sacred balché drink is offered to the couple and shared with the attendees. The ceremony lasts approximately 45 minutes and ends with a meal of regional dishes to celebrate with family and guests.

Depending on the environment, which could be an open or cave-type cenote, a beach, or a garden, some additional offerings are made to the sea or to the land. If you are looking for a cenote as a setting, those in Homún such as Chulul, Yaxbacaltún, Hool Kosom; Sac Aua in Temozon; Carlota and Azul Maya at Hacienda Mucuyché; or Xbatún in San Antonio Mulix, are a magical experience. The cenote at the living hacienda Sotuta de Peón, Hacienda Chichén Resort, Hacienda Santa Cruz also offer unforgettable views.

The Mayan wedding can be complemented with a civil ceremony that validates the union. Currently, there are shamans and wedding planners who take care of the necessary procedures and permits, especially if the ceremony takes place in a cenote or private property. Prices vary depending on the options that include additional services, which can be a Temazcal, romantic dinner, massage, lodging, tours, photographic and video coverage, and decoration, among others.

A Mayan wedding in a natural and sacred setting in Yucatan is one of the experiences that can give a deeper meaning to that special union, with the blessings and mystical strength of this ancient culture.

