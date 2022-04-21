INAH will recover the Ateneo Peninsular building in Mérida’s Plaza Grande

The National Institute of Anthropology and History confirmed on April, 19th, that it will recover the Mérida Peninsular Athenaeum, in order to give it a cultural use for the benefit of Yucatecan society.

The statement says that the historic property will be submitted by the federal government to a comprehensive conservation and restoration process within the regularization program for federal property considered historical monuments by the Government of Mexico.

The rescue activities of this space are carried out within the framework of the INAH 2021-2022 public works program and consist of the administrative recovery of the property and its restoration in stages so that it is destined solely and exclusively for the public service.

The property was handed over to the service of the Ministry of Culture in May 2021 for the use of its decentralized body, the National Institute of Anthropology and History, and since then work meetings have been held with social actors to carry out protection actions, Conservation, and restoration.

The Peninsular Athenaeum, a historical monument

Both the Cathedral of San Ildefonso and the Peninsular Athenaeum located on Calle 60, between 61 and 63 of the Historic Center, have a construction background from the 16th century, they are considered Historical Monuments, in terms of the Decree of the Federal Executive published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on October 18, 1982, and are the property of the federal government.

Former landlords of commercial premises that still operate on the ground floor of the Peninsular Athenaeum reported that for a few weeks members of the National Guard have been asking for the spaces to be vacated, which was confirmed by the president of the Mérida Chamber of Commerce, Iván Rodríguez Gasque, as already published the Journal.

In this regard, the anthropologist Eduardo López Calzada, director of the INAH Yucatán Center, pointed out that the INAH is carrying out a historical recovery of this building that housed the former Bishopric and Archbishopric of Yucatán so that the original historical and typological characteristics are meticulously restored, including the appearance that the building had during its inauguration in 1916 by General Salvador Alvarado, with its old access on Calle 60. and with the interior portals, so that this building can be visited by all citizens and appreciate its magnificence.

It will be the largest cultural space in Yucatan

This cultural space has an area of ​​6,532,956 m2 and will recover its original vocation as a Peninsular Athenaeum, that is, it will be the largest cultural space in the state of Yucatan that will accommodate multiple academic, artistic, and scientific activities without exception, in which It contemplates strengthening the Museum of Contemporary Art (Macay), and the creation of new spaces for research, conservation, and dissemination of the cultural heritage of Yucatan.

The Peninsular Athenaeum is currently part of the assets subject to the Federation’s public domain regime, for which the use of the property is strictly regulated by the provisions of Article 27 of the Constitution and the General Law of National Assets.

