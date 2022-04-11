IMSS nurseries in Yucatan are operating at 100% capacity again

Until last February, there is a record of 3,668 girls and boys registered, according to information from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).
Rilma del Rosario Jiménez Interián, head of the IMSS Nursery Department in Yucatan, said that “so far there is an occupation of 46.61 percent.”
She recalled that those interested in enrolling their children can access the portal https://stigi.imss.gob.mx and do it online, or go directly to the nursery and do the procedure there.
She added that the requirements are:
Be a valid as IMSS insured
Birth certificate
CURP
Proof of enrollment as beneficiary
Proof of admission medical examination
Vaccination card.
The IMSS delegation daycare service resumed activities on December 21, 2020, with controlled capacity.
These nurseries are for children from 43 days old to four years old, as long as their parents are affiliated with the IMSS Mexican Social Security Institute.
“The staff of the IMSS Yucatan nurseries is trained and prepared to receive the minors, respecting the protocols of safety, hygiene, and sanitary measures,” said Rilma Jiménez.
She stressed that “it is important that parents respect the health filters and the indications of the nursery staff and the Health authorities; In the event that the minor presents any symptoms of respiratory disease, cough, fever or any condition that may generate risk complications, avoid taking him to the facilities.
Comprehensive care
According to the IMSS website, the nursery is a center for attention, care, and comprehensive development for the children of workers, in terms of the provisions of articles 201 to 207 of the Social Security Law.
They provide cleaning, food, health care, education, and recreation, in adherence to the principle of the best interests of children, in conditions of equality, respect, and full exercise of their rights.
New children must comply with the adaptation period and attend gradually for the first 3 days accompanied by one of their parents or tutors.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
