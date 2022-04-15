How much will it cost to ride the Maya Train?

The Federal Government announced that there will be differentiated prices on trips, since local citizens will enjoy a preferential cost. The Maya Train is one of the flagship projects of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose date of start of operations is contemplated for December 2023, so that prior to its start, it has already raised the doubts of potential passengers about what the prices will be for the trips.
(Radio Formula).-According to what is indicated by the federal government, this method of transport will have differentiated prices, that is, it will have a certain cost for national or foreign tourists and another for locals.
The objective of the Maya Train is to become a widely used means of transportation that connects the urban centers and rural areas of the region.
Therefore, it is expected that the local population will enjoy a preferential price, which will be competitive with current local and regional transport and services.
How much will it cost to travel on the Mayan Train?
As pointed out by Rogelio Jiménez Pons, director of the Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), in an interview with El Financiero, the inhabitants of the area would pay around 50 pesos for their transfer.
While the cost for tourists, whether nationals or foreigners, would be up to 20 times higher than that offered to local citizens since they would pay between 40 and 50 dollars, that is, between 800 and one thousand pesos to travel on the Maya Train.
Let us remember that the project will cover a total of 1,500 kilometers of the Mexican southeast, which will connect the states of Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo.
The Maya Train will be made up of 21 stations and 17 stops, and the idea is that Sustainable Communities will be developed around the stations to manage urban and commercial growth. The stop points will also serve to speed up the regional mobility of rural areas.
Train Stations:
- Palenque
- Boca del Cerro
- El Triunfo
- Escárcega
- Edzná
- San Francisco Campeche
- Mérida Aeropuerto
- Teya
- Izamal
- Chichén-Itzá
- Valladolid
- Nuevo Xcán
- Cancún Aeropuerto
- Puerto Morelos
- Playa del Carmen
- Tulum
- Tulum Aeropuerto
- Felipe Carrillo Puerto
- Bacalar
- Chetumal Aeropuerto
- Xpujil
Attractions:
- Tenosique
- Candelaria
- Carrillo Puerto
- Petenes
- Tenabo
- Hecelchakán
- Calkiní
- Maxcanú
- Tixkokob
- Xibalbá
- Leona Vicario
- Xcaret
- Puerto Aventuras
- Akumal
- Limones
- Conhuas
- Centenario
However, the Federal Government clarified that over time and as the demand conditions for the Maya Train increased, new stations could be added.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
