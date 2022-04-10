Hoteliers in Mérida with great expectations for Semana Santa

Entrepreneurs in the hotel sector are already prepared for the Holy Week and Easter holiday period because the outlook is favorable, considering the country’s progress in the epidemiological traffic light, which allows families greater security to go out on vacation.

The president of the Mexican Association of Hotels in Yucatan, Juan José Martín Pacheco, highlighted in a bulletin that the reactivation of the tourism sector in the entity is beginning to be noticed with the increase in visitors in Mérida and other municipalities.

Hotel occupancy rebounded last February, reaching 48%, 24.45% higher than the same period in 2021.

For this reason, he considered that the expectations from Friday, April 8 to April 24, are very optimistic for the hotel businessmen of the different tourist points of the state.

“Due to the conditions of the epidemiological traffic light and the progress in the reinforcement of the vaccines against the coronavirus, a greater influx of visitors will be observed in the main destinations of Yucatan during the Holy Week and Easter holidays, especially on the beaches and colonial cities”, he underlined.

The president of AMHY pointed out that, according to figures from 61 affiliated hotels, in the second month of this year, business in the branch in Mérida averaged 4,287 rooms (47%); in 665 rooms of 29 lodging centers in the interior of the state the figure was 48.94%.

In particular, Valladolid was the municipality with the highest occupancy rate in February, with 66.35, followed by Izamal with 54.33%, Mérida with 47%, and beach destinations with 36.51%, and Chichén Itzá with 34.21%.

With this, he said, the hotel sector in Yucatan has a rebound that it has not seen since 2019, the year before the pandemic when there was a very positive occupancy, which gives confidence in achieving a Holy Week and Easter vacation period with higher figures than those recorded in these first months of the year.

“Today we see that the tourism sector has begun to rebound, and that is good news, because as more visitors, nationals, and foreigners arrive, the occupancy of hotel rooms increases, with benefit not only for those businesses but for others linked to this activity, such as handicraft stores, restaurants, tour operators, car rental companies, among others, which makes the spill reach all destinations in Yucatan”, he stated.

Martín Pacheco indicated to collect this year’s statistics, the number of hotels for sampling was increased, compared to 2021, and in the case of Mérida, it went from 53 to 61 hotels, and in the interior of the state from 24 to 29 hotels, for a total of 90 with 4,952 rooms in 2022, higher than the 77 last year and 4,381 rooms.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







