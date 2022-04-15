Holy Week in the Cathedral of Mérida: Here are the schedules

The Archdiocese of Yucatan announced the activities that will be taking place in the cathedral church in the context of Easter

(Por Esto).- Although Easter started a few days ago with the ‘Palm Sunday’, there are still several important celebrations for Catholics as the institution of the Eucharist, the Way of the Cross, and Easter, so these are the schedules of Masses at the Cathedral Merida.

Because of its location, the Cathedral of San Ildefonso Merida is an obligatory point for faithful, but also tourists who are attracted by the sacred art.

Wednesday – Misa Christmas / 10:00

Holy Thursday – Mass of the Lord’s Supper / 17:00

Holy Friday

12:00 – Meditation of the last words of the Lord on the Cross

15:00 – Liturgy of the Passion of the Lord with the worship of the Holy Cross

17:00 – Procession of the Holy Burial

17:30 – Novena of Jesus of Mercy

19:00 – March of Silence

20:00 – Condolences Rosary of the Virgin

Saturday of Glory

9:30: Via Matrix

10:00 Novena of Divine Mercy

20:00 Easter Vigil celebration of the Resurrection of the Lord

Easter Sunday

8:00 Misa

10:00 Misa

11:00 Misa

12:00 Misa

15:00 Misa

18:00 Misa

Attendees will have to abide by the mandatory health measures to prevent infection by COVID-19, such as: using masks, sanitizers and care for healthy distance.

