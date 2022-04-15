  • Headlines,
    • Holy Week in the Cathedral of Mérida: Here are the schedules

    By on April 15, 2022
    (Photo: Yucatán al Instante)

    The Archdiocese of Yucatan announced the activities that will be taking place in the cathedral church in the context of Easter

    (Por Esto).- Although Easter started a few days ago with the ‘Palm Sunday’, there are still several important celebrations for Catholics as the institution of the Eucharist, the Way of the Cross, and Easter, so these are the schedules of Masses at the Cathedral Merida.

    Because of its location, the Cathedral of San Ildefonso Merida is an obligatory point for faithful, but also tourists who are attracted by the sacred art.

    Wednesday – Misa Christmas / 10:00

    Holy Thursday – Mass of the Lord’s Supper / 17:00

    Holy Friday

    12:00 – Meditation of the last words of the Lord on the Cross
    15:00 – Liturgy of the Passion of the Lord with the worship of the Holy Cross
    17:00 – Procession of the Holy Burial
    17:30 – Novena of Jesus of Mercy
    19:00 – March of Silence
    20:00 – Condolences Rosary of the Virgin

    Saturday of Glory

    9:30: Via Matrix
    10:00 Novena of Divine Mercy
    20:00 Easter Vigil celebration of the Resurrection of the Lord

    Easter Sunday

    8:00 Misa
    10:00 Misa
    11:00 Misa
    12:00 Misa
    15:00 Misa
    18:00 Misa

    Attendees will have to abide by the mandatory health measures to prevent infection by COVID-19, such as: using masks, sanitizers and care for healthy distance.

