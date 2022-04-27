Government exhibits Xcaret for Xibalbá reserve: accuses environmental damage

Given the conflict in section 5 of the Mayan Train, the AMLO administration exhibited Grupo Xcaret on Wednesday, April 27th for the construction of the ‘Xibalbá’ development, which will be located in Valladolid, Yucatan, and which opening is expected to be at the end of 2022.

(TYT).- “The private company Xcaret, which operates eight theme parks in the Riviera Maya and the Yucatan, has had a negative impact on cenotes and underground rivers,” said Elizabeth García Vilchis, AMLO’s spokesperson in charge of the ‘Who’s who in the lies of the week’ section’.

In this sense, the official announced that the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) imposed a temporary closure of the project facilities and activities carried out. She added that the project lacks environmental impact authorization.

In addition, she explained that the main attraction of the complex is a circuit of eight cenotes connected through an artificial channel.

“Grupo Xcaret has illegally drilled cenotes and opened tunnels to create underground rivers, causing irreversible environmental damage, they have modified walls, ceilings, vaults, diverted underground rivers, widened cavities, and placed beams in the cenotes, among other violations of environmental laws”, Vilchis pointed.

Vilchis added that there has never been a campaign against this project like the one of #SélvameDelTren. And she stated: “The so-called environmentalists turn the other way when the true environmental devastation in the region was being ,”

As for the Mayan Train, environmentalists, activists, and artists have filed various injunctions to stop the construction of Section 5 because they claim it is a “suicide” to the environment.

