Gastronomy, with elements of cultural identity, will feature Mérida’s White Night

The White Night is a multidisciplinary event in which bazaars, creative ventures, and gastronomy, together with the arts, are important elements to experience public space again, shares the Director of Culture Irving Berlin Villafaña, during a meeting he held with representatives of the local private initiative.

He explained that Yucatecan cuisine has elements of cultural identity, like other enterprises such as fashion design, objects, jewelry, handicrafts, and textile designs, which maintain creativity.

Regarding the Foodtruks, he said that they represent an urban mobile food initiative that has been widely accepted by the community.

Thomas Meyer, the representative of the Authentic German Salchichonería, who has participated in several editions of La Noche Blanca, considered that it is good to support the artists and also the culinary art of other countries in the Yucatecan community.

One of the requests from the participants is that the gastronomic offer goes hand in hand with the artistic shows scheduled for that night.

For Oscar González, from the Food Truck Cheese Queso, it is important that those who take to the streets on La Noche Blanca know that in addition to the agenda of cultural shows, there is a gastronomic offer, with a diversity of styles and flavors, which they can enjoy on the same night. , in the same space and include it in their tours.

Representatives of the kitchens of Uruguay and Colombia thanked this type of activity and their dissemination since it also allows them to support the economic reactivation of these businesses in the City and learn more about other cultures through food.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Food Trucks La Chilanguita, Cuco Móvil, and Wings Wagon, as well as Chinese and Arab kitchens, among others, who agreed that the experience of participating in La Noche Blanca has been positive and they appreciated this type of action to bring culture to all.

In past editions of the cultural festival, the participants of “Meals without Borders” were placed in the San Juan Park and the urban food in Mejorada, a formula that they asked to maintain since society is already familiar with the venue for the enjoyment of international gastronomy.

The Director of Culture added that Mayor Renán Barrera Concha supports the artistic and creative community and in La Noche Blanca, scheduled for May 28, there will be notable participation of local artists, with quality proposals.

This week there was also an approach with representatives of bazaars, groups, and the Municipal Center of Entrepreneurs. The meeting was led by Paola Guzmán Argáez, Deputy Director of Cultural Innovation, who recalled that La Noche Blanca, which reaches its 13th. edition, it will be a prudent party, in which forums and spaces will be opened so that society can once again experience a reunion with art and culture.

On this occasion, these creative enterprises will occupy different spaces in the parks of Santa Lucía, Santa Ana, Mejorada, and various sections of Calle 60 that are part of the logistics of La Noche Blanca, with a varied offer that includes handicrafts, jewelry, fashion, decoration items, organic products. vegan food and various items that show the creativity of what is done in Mérida.

Everyone was asked to maintain the sanitary filter in public spaces on the day of the activity as a precautionary measure and to continue caring for the health of the visitors.

In addition to these meetings, the Culture authorities have held meetings with representatives of Canirac Yucatán, galleries, and museums that will be open on May 28 to celebrate the return to public space hand in hand with art and culture.

