Fugitive wanted for kidnapping in Campeche is arrested in Mérida

A fugitive from the law in the state of Campeche since 2010, wanted for the crime of illegal deprivation of liberty, was captured in Mérida.
Agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), carried out the investigations and arrested Carlos Manuel E. C., 47 years old, who is actually a lawyer.
In collaboration with the Campeche authorities, the investigative agents complied with the arrest warrant issued by a Criminal Judge of that state.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Juana was brutally murdered in Veracruz; now thousands of women protest for justice
Hundreds of feminists took to the.
-
A woman from Mérida commits suicide, and her son finds the body
So far this year, the number.
-
A young man exhumes the body of his dead mother and walks her through the streets of Noh Bec, Quintana Roo
Residents of Noh Bec alerted the.
-
Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for raping a woman in Telchac Puerto, Yucatan
After having the consent of the.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila to spend the night in Tizimín, Yucatán
After presiding an event in which.
-
Yucatan participates in the 36th edition of the Seatrade Cruise Global 2022
During the meeting, which is being.
-
Employee of a pay-TV company fell from a ladder in Motul
An employee of a cable television.
-
Two minors reported missing in Tizimín were found by municipal police officers
Municipal Police officers located two minors.
-
Elon Musk closes deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion USD
The board of Twitter has agreed.
-
AMLO denies that the Maya Train affects cenotes and underground rivers
Even though a Federal judge in.
Leave a Comment