  • Campeche,
  • Crime,
  • Headlines,
  • Merida,
  • News,
  • Peninsula

    • Fugitive wanted for kidnapping in Campeche is arrested in Mérida

    By on April 26, 2022
    (Photo: Yucatán al Instante)

    A fugitive from the law in the state of Campeche since 2010, wanted for the crime of illegal deprivation of liberty, was captured in Mérida.

    Agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), carried out the investigations and arrested Carlos Manuel E. C., 47 years old, who is actually a lawyer.

    In collaboration with the Campeche authorities, the investigative agents complied with the arrest warrant issued by a Criminal Judge of that state.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment