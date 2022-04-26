Fugitive wanted for kidnapping in Campeche is arrested in Mérida

A fugitive from the law in the state of Campeche since 2010, wanted for the crime of illegal deprivation of liberty, was captured in Mérida.

Agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), carried out the investigations and arrested Carlos Manuel E. C., 47 years old, who is actually a lawyer.

In collaboration with the Campeche authorities, the investigative agents complied with the arrest warrant issued by a Criminal Judge of that state.

