For Easter, the fairs return to the Ports of Yucatán

The City Council authorized that the Chicxulub, Chelem, and Chuburná communities set up fairs for the Easter holidays, which will run from Saturday 9 to Sunday 24 next.

(TYT).- The fairs return to these three ports, where due to the pandemic all vacation activities were canceled, in addition, from 2020 to 2021 their main parks were renovated, with money from the federal Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development: SEDATU.

Unlike the fairs that were installed before the Covid-19 pandemic, this time the rides will not be in the newly renovated main parks, but on the edge of the surrounding streets.

Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi confirmed the return of the fair in Chelem, Chuburná, and Chicxulub, where many people gather during vacation periods.

He specified that the supervision of the installation and operation of the fair is in charge of the Municipal Civil Protection Unit, which will be aware that everything is in order, and avoid any type of mishap with the mechanical games.

