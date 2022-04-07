Fire is controlled in Colonia Gran San José in Kanasín

After several hours, the fire that broke out this afternoon in the empthy lots next to the Gran San José neighborhood was controlled this afternoon, thanks to the work of the Kanasín Civil Protection personnel, the Kanasín Municipal Police and the Fire Department.
In total, 2 hectares of forest were consumed and fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Units 256 of the Municipal Police and units 256 and 804 of the Fire Department participated in the fight against the fire.
Officers of Civil Protection of Yucatan also showed up at the scene.
The exhortation to the population is to report any fire at this time to the Kanasín Civil Protection telephone number 9994 438328.
