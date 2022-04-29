Fire in a hotel in the Sian Ka’an Reserve, Quintana Roo

The fire reached five palapas of the Hotel Libelula, which is located within the Sian Ka’an Reserve near Tulum, so firefighters went to the area to put out the fire.

At least five palapas of the Libélula hotel, located 11 kilometers from the Tulum-Boca Paila highway, within the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, caught fire, which is presumed to have started due to a short circuit. Agents of the Fire Department and Civil Protection, worked together to put out the flames. No casualties or injuries were reported.

According to information provided by Tulum firefighters, the report of a fire mobilized three firefighting units and one urban rescue unit, with 12 firefighters along with Civil Protection personnel, to put out the flames that spread to five structures of wood inside the lodging center.

It was reported that the fire could have started due to a short circuit, although it will be the expertise of specialists who will determine the cause that caused millionaire losses in the lodging center, where no victims or injuries were registered since the guests were evacuated from the place for their shelter in another zone of the reserve.

Authorities reported that the fire began at 8:00 at night and the firefighters were able to fully mitigate the fire hours later.

