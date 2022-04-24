Femicides in Mexico: Impunity and Pain

“20 years ago we thought was an isolated situation in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua. It has become a situation in all states. All of Mexico has become a Ciudad Juarez”.

MEXICO – TYT – Gender violence in the country has caused thousands of women to be unable to return home to be with their families. In this context, the National Search Commission revealed that there are 20,148 missing or unaccounted for women in Mexico, most between 15 and 19 years old.

The director of Amnesty International Mexico, Edith Olivares Ferreto, stated: “Mexico is a country where we have, effectively, almost 100 thousand missing persons. One-fifth are women, and I think it is important to remember that many of those reported missing are later victims of femicide. What 20 years ago we thought was an isolated situation in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, has become a situation in all states. All of Mexico has become a Ciudad Juarez,” she added.

Olivares Ferreto indicated that Mexican families “live in fear of anything happening to their women.” In addition, Edith Olivares warned: “In Mexico, the women who are most at risk are young women” and pointed out that due to the high number of missing women, the exercise of their freedom is violated.

The reality is that today in Mexico, a woman alone cannot take a cab cannot take public transportation, and what is happening is extremely serious. Proof of this is what happened in the investigation of young Debahni Escobar, whose parents reported her missing. She was found dead, and five other missing women were found in the process, all murdered with violence. These women were: two 14 years old, one 15 year old, one 16 year old, and one 19 year old.

Debanhi Escobar is one of nearly 2,000 women reported missing in the country so far in 2022, according to federal government figures and the National Search Commission registry.

