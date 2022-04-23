Federal judge order does not stop works on section 5 of the Mayan Train

Despite the provisional suspension issued by a federal judge on April 18th in favor of enviromentalists and professional divers, the work of clearing the jungle, flattening and filling with construction material, continues on the route of section 5 south of the federal project in Quintana Roo.
Not even the order of a federal judge was enough to stop the works on section 5 of the Mayan Train.
According to Reforma, several organizations such as “Selvame el Tren”, verified the normal working day with the use of heavy machinery, material transport trucks, and workers, at at least three points of the route that goes from Playa del Carmen to Tulum.
Otto Von Bertrarb, speleologist and member of this group, was one of those who witnessed that the work was even intensified at the points located in front of Luis Donaldo Colosio Avenue; another one, on Avenida Gavilanes, and the last one, in front of the Villas del Sol subdivision.
Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that he will invite celebrities and activists to the National Palace to learn the details of the project, in order to clarify any doubts. The Mexican president refused to meet with them in Quintana Roo, where the construction of the Maya Train is ongoing.
In response to AMLO’s invitation, environmentalists and artists took him at his word.
“We have no other interest than the defense of the jungle, rest assured that it will be a respectful and constructive dialogue,” they expressed.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
