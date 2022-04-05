Extreme heat coming to the Yucatan: thermic sensation of up to 50 degrees Celsius

In the next few days, the heat environment will continue to be extremely hot, temperatures are expected from 39 to 42 degrees Celsius.
The forecast for today is maximum temperatures between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius, minimum of 24 degrees, the same ranges are expected for Thursday, with the difference, this last day of a slight probability of showers in some areas of the state, a sky mostly sunny, 45 percent humidity.
He specified that it is expected, from Monday to Thursday, a mostly clear sky, winds from the south and warm southeast with little possibility of rain, if it occurs it will be on Thursday in the east and southeast of the state, temperatures will be very high, between 38 to 42 degrees Celsius, in the early afternoon and lows between 20 and 26 degrees Celsius at dawn.
The specialist said that Tuesday and Wednesday will be the days with the highest temperatures; in areas of the southwest, center, south, and southeast it will reach 42 degrees Celsius, Mérida will reach 41 degrees Celsius these two days with a thermal sensation close to 50.
Cold front for Friday
“On Friday the situation changes drastically, a cold front No. 40 arrives, with moderate to strong intensity, it will cause a drop in temperatures, both maximum and minimum, it is a phenomenon that will arrive in the area in the first morning hours, the rains could arrive in the morning and the effects of the low temperatures will last until dawn on Sunday,” he explained.
Juan Vázquez Montalvo warns that it will be cold since it is a strong and wide air mass that is going to reach the Caribbean Sea.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
